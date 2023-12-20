NEWS

Teen arrested over chase resulting in officer’s death

Teen arrested over chase resulting in officer’s death
File photo.

Police arrested a 17-year-old identified as one of the accomplices of a 20-year-old Roma man who was the driver in a road chase that resulted in the fatal injury on Monday of a 29-year-old officer of the Dias police motorcycle unit.

The pursuit was initiated after a Dias motorcycle and a patrol car attempted to stop four suspects in two cars believed to be involved in an apparent car theft in Nikaia, near Piraeus. 

The officer was killed when he rammed into the back of the police car which was braking during the chase on the Athens-Corinth highway at Aspropyrgos. His co-passenger was also seriously injured.

The 20-year-old Roma man was arrested on Monday and together with three others was charged with setting up a criminal group with the aim of stealing vehicles. Between Sunday night and Monday morning they had stolen four vehicles from Nikaia and Perama, also near Piraeus.

Crime Police Accident

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Second arrest in relation to deadly car chase
NEWS

Second arrest in relation to deadly car chase

Crete: Human head discovered in waste sorting facility
NEWS

Crete: Human head discovered in waste sorting facility

Man handed 16.5-year sentence for fatal hit and run
NEWS

Man handed 16.5-year sentence for fatal hit and run

Anarchist group damages Attics Group offices over ferry passenger’s death
NEWS

Anarchist group damages Attics Group offices over ferry passenger’s death

Criminal charges against four former OSE executives over Tempe
NEWS

Criminal charges against four former OSE executives over Tempe

Two former transport ministers could face probe
NEWS

Two former transport ministers could face probe