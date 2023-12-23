Jailed former Golden Dawn MP to attend municipal ceremony

Ilias Kasidiaris, the jailed former deputy leader of the neo-Nazi Golden Dawn group, is slated to participate in the swearing-in ceremony of the new municipal authority next week. The ceremony is scheduled to take place at the Kypseli Municipal Market in central Athens on Thursday.

In October 2020, Kasidiaris received a 13-year and 6-month prison sentence for leading a criminal organization. Despite this, he ran for Athens mayor in the October local elections and secured a seat on the municipal council. His candidacy was approved by the court, overcoming attempts to prevent his participation in the electoral process.

Having formally requested a leave from Domokos Prison in central Greece to attend the ceremony, Kasidiaris’ request is reported to have been granted. However, in accordance with regulations, he is expected to be suspended from duty after taking the oath, given his current incarceration.

On the day of the ceremony, anti-fascist groups have organized a protest outside the Municipal Market.

This is not the first time the far-right politician has taken the oath after his election. In 2014, he was elected as a member of the municipal council while in pretrial detention.