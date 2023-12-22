NEWS OPINION POLL

Public divided over same-sex marriage

Citizens are divided on same-sex marriage, and more negative on legal recognition of their children, according to a nationwide opinion poll by Pulse on behalf of Skai. 

Most respondents tilted in favor of the establishment of non-state universities, while they consider sports fan violence part of a wider phenomenon. 

The vote was conducted on a sample of 1,107 citizens between December 18 and 20. 

On the issue of same-sex marriage, 52% expressed a positive view overall, with 20% saying they “would like it to be allowed” and 32% having no problem, compared to 33% who say they would like it not to be allowed. 

Regarding the “legal recognition of children of same-sex couples,” the scales tip in favor of those who say that they would not like such a development to be allowed (47%), compared with 42% who have a positive attitude: Another 18% would like this recognition and 24% say they would have no problem with it. 

More than half of the respondents had a positive attitude to the prospect of non-state higher education institutions operating in the country. 

A total of 54% said that they would like to see, or have no problem with, the operation of non-state higher education institutions. 

Regarding the government’s announced measures to deal with sports fan violence, 43% said they were in the right direction but needed improvement, while 34% said they were moving in the wrong direction. 

The same poll also showed that ruling New Democracy retained a stable lead in voting intentions (31.5%) with PASOK entrenched in second place (13%) ahead of SYRIZA, which halted its recent slide to 12% after its recent split.

