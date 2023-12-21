Incoming Athens mayor enters KEDE leadership race 

The PASOK-endorsed candidate for mayor of Athens, Haris Doukas, in a photo taken on Tuesday. The Socialist Party is content with reaching the second round in the two largest municipalities of the country. [INTIME NEWS]

Incoming Athens Mayor Haris Doukas announced officially on Thursday his candidacy for the leadership of the Central Union of Greek Municipalities (KEDE).

“The constitutional imperative for administrative and financial independence of the local government, after about half a century, remains incomplete, when it is not blatantly violated. 2023 closes with another disparaging, almost hostile action from the government towards municipal authorities,” Doukas said, referring to a government amendment submitted last Tuesday night that strips City Hall of powers regarding urban projects.

“I call on all the people of local government to create a new municipal movement that will claim and support the big changes and reforms that our cities, our villages need, to improve the lives of the residents,” he added in his announcement.