NEWS

President receives carollers, exchanges Christmas wishes

[Intime News]

President of the Hellenic Republic Katerina Sakellaropoulou received Christmas carollers and exchanged wishes for the holidays at the presidential mansion on Sunday, as every year on Christmas Eve.

In accordance with tradition, the Christmas event at the presidency began with the Armed Forces’ band and the Presidential Guard, who sang traditional Christmas carols.

They were followed by groups performing traditional dances and singing the local carols of Crete, Ikaria, Thrace, carol singers from the ‘Rainbow Families’, a group from the island of Karpathos and a group from Cyprus. The president also heard carols sung by a class of Roma primary school children at a learning support day centre and by children from the 1st Pallini Primary School.

The president then exchanged wishes and was photographed with journalists, photographers and cameramen covering the event.

Meanwhile, the presidential mansion gardens were decked in Christmas cheer to receive visitors, with events that included the Hellenic Navy band singing Christmas melodies on Sunday afternoon.

[AMNA]

Holiday

