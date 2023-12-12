Extended festive season operating hours as of Tuesday

Stores’ opening hours will be extended as of Tuesday to facilitate Christmas shopping.

The Athens Trade Association of Athens proposed the opening hours of stores in Athens for the 2023 Christmas holidays.

Starting on December 12, the association proposed that stores stay open from 9 a.m. until 9 p.m. on week days and from 9 a.m. until 6 p.m. on Saturdays. Shops will be also open on Sundays, from 11 a.m. until 6 p.m., on December 17, 24 and 31.

Shops will remain closed on December 25-26 (Christmas Day and Boxing Day) and on January 1 and 2, 2024.

[AMNA]