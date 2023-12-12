NEWS

Extended festive season operating hours as of Tuesday

Extended festive season operating hours as of Tuesday
[InTime News]

Stores’ opening hours will be extended as of Tuesday to facilitate Christmas shopping.

The Athens Trade Association of Athens proposed the opening hours of stores in Athens for the 2023 Christmas holidays.

Starting on December 12, the association proposed that stores stay open from 9 a.m. until 9 p.m. on week days and from 9 a.m. until 6 p.m. on Saturdays. Shops will be also open on Sundays, from 11 a.m. until 6 p.m., on December 17, 24 and 31.

Shops will remain closed on December 25-26 (Christmas Day and Boxing Day) and on January 1 and 2, 2024.

[AMNA]

Holiday Shopping

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
New ballot box with 100,000 postal votes
NEWS

New ballot box with 100,000 postal votes

Consultation with political parties on postal voting to start Monday, minister says
NEWS

Consultation with political parties on postal voting to start Monday, minister says

PM introduces voting by mail
NEWS

PM introduces voting by mail

Postal voting for European elections and referenda
NEWS

Postal voting for European elections and referenda

PM says Greeks abroad will be able to vote by mail in European elections
NEWS

PM says Greeks abroad will be able to vote by mail in European elections

Turkey’s main opposition elects Ozgur Ozel as new leader in run-up to local elections
NEWS

Turkey’s main opposition elects Ozgur Ozel as new leader in run-up to local elections