Night club hid three million euros in revenue

Greece’s tax authority uncovered tax evasion totalling three million euros at an Athens night club.

Following a tip, the Independent Authority for Public Revenue (AADE) discovered that the business had not submitted a tax return that for the 2022 tax year, concealing revenues of 2.7 million euros, while also avoiding the payment of VAT totalling 255,000 euros.

AADE inspectors carried out an on-site inspection which unveiled further financial discrepancies.

The tax authority imposed the relevant tax and surcharges, as well as a fine of 130,000 euros. The audit continues into past tax returns.