Suspected migrant smuggler arrested on Kos

Police on the Dodecanese island of Kos arrested a 25-year-old man on suspicion of smuggling migrants on a speedboat on Christmas Day.

When a coast guard patrol boat pursued the vessel after spotting it off the northeast of the island, the skipper refused to stop the speedboat and attempted to ram the patrol boat.

The speedboat only came to a halt when it rammed into the side of the patrol boat.

The skipper, who had tried to escape by jumping into the sea, was later arrested after receiving some medical attention, while the 14 passengers were taken to a reception and identification center on Kos.