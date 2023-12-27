Legislation on same-sex marriage edging closer

The maid on honor places the ring on the bride’s finger as per the Greek Orthodox custom at a wedding in east Attica in a 2019 file photo. [InTime News]

The government is seeking to move ahead with the relevant legislation regarding same-sex marriage, despite the reactions already expressed, especially by the Church.

With the final formulation of the relevant legislation, it is expected the debate will seek to focus on the issue of rights, particularly with regard to parental rights of gay couples.

Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis is reportedly receiving persistent suggestions from his close associates, who believe the government should take advantage of the favorable circumstances and not postpone the relevant bill. The aim is for the final wording and provisions of the bill to limit the grounds for opposition as much as possible.

Government spokesman Pavlos Marinakis said on Wednesday that there “is a big misunderstanding about what we will bring, what we won’t bring.”

“Let’s see what the government will bring, because I, as a government spokesman, have not yet seen the text. So let us know what we are talking about,” he told Open.

The government is expected to move on this legislative initiative in a similar way to that chosen for the civil partnership.

In other words, it will seek to calm the debate and bring it down to the level of rights, especially of children of same-sex couples, who are currently discriminated against in relation to children of other families, the most typical example being that if the biological parent dies, the other parent has no rights and the responsibility for the child goes to the welfare services.