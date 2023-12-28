NEWS

Updated information on Greek-owned cargo ship explosion in the Black Sea

[Southern Ukraine Defense Forces]

The explosion on the Greek-owned cargo ship in the Black Sea on Wednesday while en route to the Ismail port on the Danube in Ukraine was either from a mine or a drone attack, Kathimerini understands.  

The dry cargo vessel Vyssos, under the Panamanian flag and owned by Nava Shipping Ltd, departed from Sicily en route to Ukraine’s Ismail port on the Danube to load grain on Wednesday.

At approximately 8 a.m., the ship encountered an attack, potentially from a drone or a mine, resulting in an explosion upon entering the channel.

The explosion caused material damage to the ship, with three crew members sustaining minor injuries from the blast. The Naval Defense Forces of Southern Ukraine dispatched rescue boats with medical personnel to aid the crew.

Among the three lightly injured individuals were two Greeks, the captain and the lieutenant, who did not require hospitalization. 

The third, of Egyptian origin, was taken to a hospital for medical assistance.

Towing of the cargo ship to Ismail port is in progress, with a thorough damage assessment scheduled after docking and inspection by an appointed inspector.

Ukraine Shipping

