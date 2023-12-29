NEWS

Turkey seeks to use F-16 engines in own fighter planes

[Shutterstock]

Turkey has requested permission from the US to co-produce GE Aerospace engines used in F-16 jets, with an aim to deploy them in the TAI Kaan, its own domestically produced fighter plane, Bloomberg has reported.

People familiar with the matter told Bloomberg that Turkey wants to manufacture GE’s F110 engines in Turkey to ensure supplies for the initial phase of TAI Kaan, an all-weather fighter plane scheduled to make its maiden flight next month.

Turkish Aerospace Industries, with help from the UK’s BAE Systems, is developing the fifth-generation aircraft.

Ankara sees Kaan planes utilizing two F110 engines until it is able to develop its own version, sources told Bloomberg.

US officials in Ankara and Turkish officials declined to comment. [Bloomberg]

