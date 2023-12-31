New Year’s Eve working hours for public transportation, shops, and supermarkets

The holiday working hours of public transportation, shops and supermarkets for New Year’s Eve day, Sunday, were announced.

According to Athens Mass Transit System (OASA), bus and trolley routes will conclude by 11 p.m., with last departures from terminals expected between 9 p.m. to 10 p.m.

OASA advises Airport Express bus passengers to check routes by calling 11185.

The metro and tram will operate until 11 p.m. on Sunday.

Additionally, on New Year’s Eve, stores will be open from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m., and be closed on both Monday and Tuesday. Supermarkets will be open on Sunday from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.