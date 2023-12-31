NEWS

Tension at funeral as ethnic-Greek mayor elect’s appearance cut short

Tension at funeral as ethnic-Greek mayor elect’s appearance cut short
A screengrab from a video posted on X by Himara.gr.

Scuffles broke out between mourners and Albanian police at the funeral of the grandmother of Fredi Beleri on Sunday, after the mayor-elect of the ethnic-Greek city of Himarre was kept in handcuffs and given just a few minutes to pay his respects.

According to the local news outlet Himara.gr, the tension began when mourners starting applauding and calling out Beleri’s name as he was brought to the cemetery in a police van under very tight security. 

It mounted after he was let out of the vehicle for just 10 minutes during the burial while still in handcuffs, with mourners jeering at police officers and getting into scuffles as they tried to reach the mayor-elect before he was put back in the van and whisked back to prison.

Held in custody on vote-tampering charges since the local elections in May, Beleri had been granted a six-hour leave to attend the funeral and the wake at his grandmother’s house after the service.

 

 

Albania Politics Justice

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Gov’t spokesman reiterates Greek stance on Beleri case
NEWS

Gov’t spokesman reiterates Greek stance on Beleri case

Tentative step taken in Beleri case
NEWS

Tentative step taken in Beleri case

Court resumes examination of Beleri’s request to swear in amidst charges
NEWS

Court resumes examination of Beleri’s request to swear in amidst charges

Greek minister says ongoing Beleri detention a European issue, not bilateral
NEWS

Greek minister says ongoing Beleri detention a European issue, not bilateral

Double standards weighing down Beleri case
NEWS

Double standards weighing down Beleri case

Beleri alleges political expediency behind judicial delays
NEWS

Beleri alleges political expediency behind judicial delays