Bartholomew, Ieronymos exchange wishes for new year

Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew and the head of the Greek Orthodox Church, Archbishop Ieronymos, exchanged wished for the new year, state-run news agency AMNA reported on Tuesday.

Ieronymos called Bartholomew on New Year’s Eve with both leaders expressing hope that the much-desired peace would prevail in the war-torn and conflict-ridden world in 2024.

They also underlined the importance of the cooperation between the two Churches, “in the context of mutual understanding, for the further strengthening of pan-Orthodox unity and the spiritual support of God’s people.”