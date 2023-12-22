NEWS

Archbishop Ieronymos labels homosexuality as a ‘deviation’

Archbishop Ieronymos labels homosexuality as a ‘deviation’
File photo.

The leader of the Greek Orthodox Church, Archbishop Ieronymos, has described homosexuality as a “deviation.” 

During a visit to Argolida in southern Greece on Wednesday, Ieronymos said, “The Church has its beliefs… Those who are in the Church and believe have a way of life. Whatever is outside this thing is a diversion from life,” he said. 

When asked whether all people are children of God, he said, “All are children of God, but we cannot say that everything they do is all good.”

Religion Church Society

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Gov’t says it stands by same-sex marriage pledge even after opposition from the Church
NEWS

Gov’t says it stands by same-sex marriage pledge even after opposition from the Church

USCIRF report: Examination of threats to religious sites in Turkey
NEWS

USCIRF report: Examination of threats to religious sites in Turkey

Ecumenical Patriarch meets PM in Athens
NEWS

Ecumenical Patriarch meets PM in Athens

Senior cleric blesses flood victims from a tractor
NEWS

Senior cleric blesses flood victims from a tractor

Church repudiates ID conspiracy theories
NEWS

Church repudiates ID conspiracy theories

Ecumenical Patriarch laments ‘tragedy’ of wildfires in Greece
NEWS

Ecumenical Patriarch laments ‘tragedy’ of wildfires in Greece