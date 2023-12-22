Archbishop Ieronymos labels homosexuality as a ‘deviation’

The leader of the Greek Orthodox Church, Archbishop Ieronymos, has described homosexuality as a “deviation.”

During a visit to Argolida in southern Greece on Wednesday, Ieronymos said, “The Church has its beliefs… Those who are in the Church and believe have a way of life. Whatever is outside this thing is a diversion from life,” he said.

When asked whether all people are children of God, he said, “All are children of God, but we cannot say that everything they do is all good.”