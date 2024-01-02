NEWS

Bill on same-sex marriage to be tabled ‘in time’ says government spokesman

Bill on same-sex marriage to be tabled ‘in time’ says government spokesman
File photo.

A bill to legalize same-sex marriage will be presented in Parliament “in time,” government spokesman Pavlos Marinakis said on Tuesday. 

Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis had announced last July that he plans to legalize them during his second term in government, without specifying when. 

Asked in an interview on broadcaster ANT1 whether the bill will be tabled before or after the European Parliament elections scheduled for 6 to 9 June, Marinakis said that the government “does not legislate based on political cost or temporary benefit.” 

He said no specific date has been announced for the bill but it will be one of the reforms that will be voted on over a period of four years. “Everything will be done in due time,” he said.

Asked about the negative position of the Greek Orthodox Church, the spokesman said that while its views are respected, “the Church does not legislate.”

LGBT groups in Greece have long campaigned for members of their communities to have full family rights and sought the tougher enforcement of anti-discrimination laws. 

LGBTQ Politics Legislation

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Conservative minister says he would quit if told to back same-sex marriage bill
NEWS

Conservative minister says he would quit if told to back same-sex marriage bill

Mail-in ballot bill aims at reducing high voter abstention rate
NEWS

Mail-in ballot bill aims at reducing high voter abstention rate

Cypriot brokerage caught up in French probe denies Prigozhin ties
NEWS

Cypriot brokerage caught up in French probe denies Prigozhin ties

Party discipline imposed on migrants vote
NEWS

Party discipline imposed on migrants vote

Greece set to give migrants three-year permits to tackle labor shortage
NEWS

Greece set to give migrants three-year permits to tackle labor shortage

Samaras criticizes gov’t amendment on residence permits
NEWS

Samaras criticizes gov’t amendment on residence permits