Bill on same-sex marriage to be tabled ‘in time’ says government spokesman

A bill to legalize same-sex marriage will be presented in Parliament “in time,” government spokesman Pavlos Marinakis said on Tuesday.

Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis had announced last July that he plans to legalize them during his second term in government, without specifying when.

Asked in an interview on broadcaster ANT1 whether the bill will be tabled before or after the European Parliament elections scheduled for 6 to 9 June, Marinakis said that the government “does not legislate based on political cost or temporary benefit.”

He said no specific date has been announced for the bill but it will be one of the reforms that will be voted on over a period of four years. “Everything will be done in due time,” he said.

Asked about the negative position of the Greek Orthodox Church, the spokesman said that while its views are respected, “the Church does not legislate.”

LGBT groups in Greece have long campaigned for members of their communities to have full family rights and sought the tougher enforcement of anti-discrimination laws.