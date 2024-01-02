Mail-in ballot bill aims at reducing high voter abstention rate

The mail-in ballot will be used for the first time in Greece at the European Parliament elections in June, after its vote in parliament, the government said.

The relevant bill by the Interior Ministry has been posted for public consultation until January 10, and will be tabled in parliament shortly after.

The government hopes the mail-in ballot will reduce the rate of voter abstention, as it provides an alternative to several categories of voters who find it difficult to appear at a voting center in person: older people, those with disabilities, seasonal workers, and college students, among others.

Besides the European elections, the mail-in system will also be applied at national referendums, especially for voters residing abroad, since there will be no voting centers set up abroad for the June elections for MEPs. It will not be applied in cases where double elections are held the same day: for example, both national and European Parliament elections, or national elections and national referendum.

Voters who want to mail in their ballot must register themselves on special lists provided online by the Interior Ministry once the bill passes parliament. The registration will be accessible through the unified public administration platform (gov.gr), Citizen Service Centers (KEP), or Greek diplomatic authorities abroad.

Voters will need to do so at least 40 days ahead of an election – e.g., for the June 9 European elections, the deadline to register is April 28. Voters or legal representatives will pick up the ballots and mail-in envelope in person at public or private locations guarded by police and under closed-circuit TV observation.

