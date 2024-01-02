NEWS

Mail-in ballot bill aims at reducing high voter abstention rate

Mail-in ballot bill aims at reducing high voter abstention rate
[InTime News]

The mail-in ballot will be used for the first time in Greece at the European Parliament elections in June, after its vote in parliament, the government said.

The relevant bill by the Interior Ministry has been posted for public consultation until January 10, and will be tabled in parliament shortly after.

The government hopes the mail-in ballot will reduce the rate of voter abstention, as it provides an alternative to several categories of voters who find it difficult to appear at a voting center in person: older people, those with disabilities, seasonal workers, and college students, among others.

Besides the European elections, the mail-in system will also be applied at national referendums, especially for voters residing abroad, since there will be no voting centers set up abroad for the June elections for MEPs. It will not be applied in cases where double elections are held the same day: for example, both national and European Parliament elections, or national elections and national referendum.

Voters who want to mail in their ballot must register themselves on special lists provided online by the Interior Ministry once the bill passes parliament. The registration will be accessible through the unified public administration platform (gov.gr), Citizen Service Centers (KEP), or Greek diplomatic authorities abroad.

Voters will need to do so at least 40 days ahead of an election – e.g., for the June 9 European elections, the deadline to register is April 28. Voters or legal representatives will pick up the ballots and mail-in envelope in person at public or private locations guarded by police and under closed-circuit TV observation.

[AMNA]

Elections Politics Legislation

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Bill on easing vote for Greeks abroad gathering wide support
DIASPORA

Bill on easing vote for Greeks abroad gathering wide support

Incoming Athens mayor enters KEDE leadership race 
NEWS

Incoming Athens mayor enters KEDE leadership race 

New ballot box with 100,000 postal votes
NEWS

New ballot box with 100,000 postal votes

Consultation with political parties on postal voting to start Monday, minister says
NEWS

Consultation with political parties on postal voting to start Monday, minister says

PM introduces voting by mail
NEWS

PM introduces voting by mail

Postal voting for European elections and referenda
NEWS

Postal voting for European elections and referenda