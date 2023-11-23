NEWS

Conservative minister says he would quit if told to back same-sex marriage bill

Conservative minister says he would quit if told to back same-sex marriage bill

State Minister Makis Voridis said on Thursday he would resign if Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis were to request party discipline in a parliamentary vote for a bill that would legalize same-sex marriage and expand adoption rights to same-sex couples.

“The prime minister has not decided the specific time of the initiative in question, I have nothing else to add to what I have said. My positions are the same,” he told Open TV channel.

Veridic said Mitsotakis will allow New Democracy MPs to vote “based on their conscience”. Asked if this will apply to ministers, he responded: “I don’t know. From what I understand, (it will apply) to the ministers as well,” adding that “in matters of conscience, it is understood that I cannot back down. If someone tells me, ‘you must do this,’ I can’t do it.”

In July, Mitsotakis had announced his intention to legalize same-sex marriage during his second term in office, asserting, “Same-sex marriage will happen at some point, and it’s part of our strategy.” He went on to emphasize that “Greek society is much more ready and mature.”

Voridis was a lawmaker for the right-wing, nationalist Popular Orthodox Rally (LAOS) from 2005 until 2012, when he quit to join New Democracy.

Politics LGBTQ Legislation

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
All you need is love, say LGBTQ+ activists on divided Cyprus
NEWS

All you need is love, say LGBTQ+ activists on divided Cyprus

Plan to build near historic Spetses church sparks ire
NEWS

Plan to build near historic Spetses church sparks ire

Christodoulides has invited foreign experts to help with Russian sanction evasion inquiry
NEWS

Christodoulides has invited foreign experts to help with Russian sanction evasion inquiry

Greece urges Turkey to adhere to UN resolutions on Cyprus
NEWS

Greece urges Turkey to adhere to UN resolutions on Cyprus

Athens, Nicosia on same page regarding Cyprus, Middle East
NEWS

Athens, Nicosia on same page regarding Cyprus, Middle East

Cyprus issue would benefit from improved Greek-Turkish relations, says Christodoulides
NEWS

Cyprus issue would benefit from improved Greek-Turkish relations, says Christodoulides