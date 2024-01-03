NEWS

Limited cabinet reshuffle expected

[InTime News]

Changes to the cabinet are expected to be announced on Wednesday by Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis. 

Rumors of imminent government changes had been circulating since before the winter holidays.

Details are currently undisclosed from the Maximos Mansion; however, indications suggest a potential announcement of the reshuffle within the next few hours.

The changes are expected to be selective, addressing areas where the prime minister has identified dysfunction.

