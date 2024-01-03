NEWS

Blinken to potentially visit Athens this week

[Reuters]

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken is expected to visit Greece in the upcoming days, as reported by Lena Argiri, the Washington DC correspondent for the Greek public broadcaster ERT, citing sources on Wednesday. 

The sources also suggest that Blinken is anticipated to have a meeting with Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis on Saturday.

This follows an announcement by Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan who said that Blinken has plans to visit Turkey on the same day to engage in discussions on bilateral and regional matters.

Israel US

