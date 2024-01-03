Greek prime minister reshuffles cabinet

Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis seen in a file photo. [AP]

Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis has reshuffled his cabinet in a bid to bolster his security agenda.

Minister for Citizen Protection Ioannis Oikonomou was replaced by Michalis Chrysochoidis, currently the health minister.

Labor Minister Adonis Georgiadis was moved to the Health Ministry. Domna Michailidou will now handle the labor portfolio.

The changes were announced by government spokesman Pavlos Marinakis.

The newly appointed cabinet members will be sworn-in at 6 p.m. on Thursday in the presence of President Katerina Sakellaropoulou.

This is a developing story.