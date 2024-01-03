NEWS

Opposition parties react to cabinet reshuffling

[InTime News]

In response to the recent government reshuffle, opposition parties in Greece launched criticism against the administration. Government spokesperson Pavlos Marinakis announced the changes on Wednesday afternoon.

The main opposition party SYRIZA highlighted its concerns over the reshuffle by focusing on New Democracy lawmaker Angelos Syrigo’s statements from Tuesday, which described the Treaty of Lausanne as “outdated.” SYRIZA criticized the government’s handling of foreign policy, accusing it of neglecting national interests.

“Tolerating these positions creates serious risks and questions that cannot be covered by the sudden reshuffle,” underlined SYRIZA’s statement.

PASOK, in its statement, emphasized the need for substantial actions and reforms rather than mere changes in personnel. The party characterized the government’s choices as a failure to address pressing issues affecting citizens and criticized the return of Michalis Chrysochoidis to the Citizen Protection Ministry.

The Communist Party of Greece (KKE) expressed skepticism about the government’s “corrective” changes, suggesting that they aimed at accelerating the government’s so-called “reform” agenda, which the party argued would burden the working class.

The newly formed New Left left-wing parliamentary group commented on the government’s reshuffling, characterizing it as an attempt to recycle failed policies. The party argued that the reshuffle did not address the citizens’ real concerns and criticized the government’s priorities.

