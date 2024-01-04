Turkish defence minister notes ‘constructive approach’ with Greece

Turkish Defence Minister Yasar Guler welcomed on Wednesday the “honest and constructive approach” that Ankara and Athens have adopted in recent months, adding that it is an important moment for bilateral relations.

He asserted, however, that Turkey’s national interests would not be compromised.

The comments were made to Kriter magazine, which is published by Ankara’s Foundation for Political, Economic and Social Research (SETA).

Guler also said that Turkey was monitoring the process of requesting the purchase of F-16 fighter jets from the United States, noting that they expect to see concrete steps regarding the process “as soon as possible.”

“Our expectation is that our allies will support our resolute fight against terrorism in all its forms and manifestations and that sanctions and restrictions inconsistent with the principles of unity, solidarity and harmony of the alliance against our country will be terminated,” he said.

“We emphasize that a strong Türkiye, a strong Turkish Armed Forces means a strong NATO and a strong alliance, even a strong fight against terrorism.”