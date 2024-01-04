Greek, Bulgarian leaders agree to speed up collaboration in energy and transport

Greece and Bulgaria agreed on Thursday to boost and speed up collaboration in interconnectivity – particularly in energy and transport.

Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis and Bulgarian Prime Minister Nikolai Denkov discussed collaboration in renewable energy, as well as the development of the vertical corridor that paves the way for flows of natural gas from South to North during a meeting in Athens.

The two leaders also reviewed their bilateral relations and the progress of collaboration in a series of sectors of joint interest, particularly the Greek-Bulgarian connectivity of road and rail networks.

Mitsotakis congratulated his Bulgarian counterpart for his country’s inclusion in the Schengen Area and underlined that he looks forward to Schengen’s full application, “including the land borders, which are naturally so important for our bilateral relations and trade.”

His Bulgarian counterpart praised the “excellent strategic relations in several sectors – transport, energy, defense, and defense industry” between the two countries, and underlined the necessity to speed up some of the projects in the coming months.

Issues of joint interest were also discussed last October, during the Trilateral Summit of Greece-Bulgaria- Romania, followed by the signing of a joint declaration by the three countries’ leaders.