NEWS

Wind farms take up more space than global average

Wind farms take up more space than global average
Green energy is better for the planet, but also better for business, given the potential of green energy to enhance energy security.

Wind farms in Greece take up 3.5 times more land than the global average because they are mainly built on steep mountainsides, which demand far greater infrastructure, according to a  study carried out by the Biodiversity Conservation Laboratory of Ioannina University with funding from Natural Environment & Climate Change Agency (NECCA).

More specifically, they correspond to 7,729 square meters per MW of energy produced.

Tellingly, one third of Greek wind farms necessitated the construction of 116 kilometers of new roads in the last 20 years while another 157 km of existing roads were widened.

The study concerned the footprint of wind farms on the ground, i.e. the space ultimately occupied by the turbines together with their accompanying infrastructure.

It scrutinized 90 wind farms, which were built in Greece from 2002-2020. 

Energy Environment

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Nature groups go to court in Greece over a strategic gas terminal backed by the EU
NEWS

Nature groups go to court in Greece over a strategic gas terminal backed by the EU

Complaint lodged against Greece over hydrocarbon extraction
NEWS

Complaint lodged against Greece over hydrocarbon extraction

Objections to wind farm plans in Evia heard at Council of State
NEWS

Objections to wind farm plans in Evia heard at Council of State

Landfills ‘thing of the past,’ says Mitsotakis
NEWS

Landfills ‘thing of the past,’ says Mitsotakis

Proposed RES framework introduces stricter rules
NEWS

Proposed RES framework introduces stricter rules

Skylakakis announces measures to protect electricity consumers, vulnerable households
ECONOMY

Skylakakis announces measures to protect electricity consumers, vulnerable households