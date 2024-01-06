NEWS

Shipwreck with 21 migrants off Rhodes, rescue operation under way

A shipwreck with 21 migrants occurred off the coast of Rhodes in Turkish territorial waters in the early hours of Saturday. 

Three people are missing, as reported by Greek state broadcaster ERT. 

The Turkish Coast Guard rescued 18 individuals. Joint efforts with the Greek Coast Guard are underway to locate the missing three.

The Greek Coast Guard rescue operation includes two patrol boats, a Super Puma helicopter, and a nearby vessel in the northeastern waters of Rhodes.

Migration Turkey

