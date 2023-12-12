NEWS TURKEY RELATIONS

AKP insists on direct talks

AKP insists on direct talks
File photo.

Ankara has reiterated its call for direct talks between Greece and Turkey through Omer Celik, deputy chairman and spokesperson of President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s ruling AKP party. 

According to Kathimerini’s correspondent in Istanbul, Manolis Kostidis, Celik, again referred to a “kazan-kazan” (win-win) agreement with Greece, emphasizing that the problems between two countries can be resolved by talks between them and not by “external interventions,” which, as he emphasized, “is not to anyone’s benefit.” 

“The desire which our president showed in Athens and the statements he made to start a new process according to the ‘kazan-kazan’ principle are important… We have the possibility to solve the problems with Greece between us. It is clearly not in the interest of anyone and not even of Greece when there are external interventions,” Celik stressed.

