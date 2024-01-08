A double cold wave with snow coming, even to Attica

A second wave of bad weather is expected within the next few days to hit Greece, with a significant drop in temperature and snowfall even at lower altitudes, according to meteorologists’ forecasts.

As noted in a post by the director of the National Meteorological Service (EMY) Theodoros Kolydas, Tuesday and Wednesday the temperature will fall slightly below normal for the season, while snowfall will occur in hilly areas.

With a slight weakening on Wednesday, the bad weather will return on Friday with heavy rainfall.