Ferries to resume departures from Piraeus

Passenger ferries will resume their schedules from Piraeus harbor after 5:30 p.m. as winds have moderated. The exception will be the flying dolphins plying the Saronic Gulf routes.

There will be no departures from Lavrio and Rafina, as weather conditions in the seas east of Attica are still unfavorable.

The ferries from Rio to Antirrio will resume departures after 3 p.m., while the Kylini-Zakynthos and Kyllini-Cephalonia routes from the Peloponnese and the Kavala connection with the island of Thassos in northern Greece will remain closed for the time being.

Prospective travelers are advised to contact port authorities and travel agencies for any changes in scheduling.

