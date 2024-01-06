Emergency traffic measures on Patras-Athens motorway due to weather conditions

Emergency traffic measures were implemented on the Patras-Athens highway on Saturday near Eliona, northern Peloponnese, due to anticipated hazardous weather conditions.

Specifically, traffic towards Athens is being redirected for precautionary reasons, using a bidirectional flow on the Patras-bound lane, reported the Greek operating company “Olympia Odos.”

This decision aims to prevent issues arising from potential landslides in the Athens-bound traffic lane.