PM to unveil next steps on same-sex marriage bill

Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis is set to announce his government’s stance on a long-awaited legislation legalizing same-sex marriage during an interview with public broadcaster ERT on Wednesday.

It is anticipated that the proposed bill will also extend parental rights to gay couples, aiming to safeguard the rights of children in same-sex partnerships that currently lack recognition. In practical terms, this implies that individuals who are not the biological parents of a child will be acknowledged as legal guardians.

However, it’s important to note that the bill will not encompass the right to medically assisted reproduction, such as through a surrogate mother.

The right to adoption has been established in Greece since 1946 for single men and is constitutionally protected.

Plans to revise the legislation have sparked criticism from some conservative officials and the influential Greek Orthodox Church.