Turkish aircraft enter Greek airspace

Two Turkish Navy aircraft (a CN-235 and an ATR-72) as well as a Turkish helicopter entered the Athens flight information region on Monday without submitting a flight plan.

In fact, three violations of air traffic rules were recorded in the Athens FIR in the southeastern Aegean Sea. 

The Turkish aircraft were identified, in accordance with international rules.

On Saturday, moreover, a Turkish CN-235 aircraft used to assist the navy had also entered the Athens FIR without filing a flight plan.

It too was identified in accordance with standard practice.

The violations come after a relative thaw in tensions between the two neighbors.

Turkey Defense

