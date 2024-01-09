PM to chair cabinet meeting on Tuesday morning

Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis will hold a cabinet meeting on Tuesday to discuss new bills on transport, environment and foreign affairs.

Ministers will discuss legislative initiatives for urban planning reform (environment & energy ministry); terms for developing coastal state assets, and incorporating an EU directive on the guaranteed global minimum tax for corporations (national economy & finance); a bill on private insurance for natural catastrophes (climate crisis & civil protection); initiatives for the reform and upgrade of the railroad sector (infrastructure & transport); and the Strategic Plan for Diaspora Greeks (foreign affairs ministry).

The meeting is scheduled at 11 a.m.