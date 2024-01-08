SYRIZA submits legislative proposal on same-sex marriage

The main opposition party SYRIZA submitted a legislative proposal on Monday to eliminate gender-based discrimination in Family Law and secure the right to marriage for all individuals.

The proposal submitted addresses the necessity of prioritizing LGBTQI+ rights as a political agenda in alignment with democratic, socially liberal and progressive forces in Greece and Europe, the party said.

The bill aims to bring equality to same-sex couples, especially regarding marriage, ensuring equivalent rights like adoption and medically assisted reproduction, Syriza said, adding that the proposed reforms align with the European Union’s strategy for LGBTQI+ equality.

Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis is expected to announce the government’s stance on a long-awaited legislation legalizing same-sex marriage during an interview with public broadcaster ERT on Wednesday.

It is anticipated that the proposed bill will also extend parental rights to gay couples, aiming to safeguard the rights of children in same-sex partnerships that currently lack recognition.