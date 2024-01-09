Suspect allegedly confesses to plot by boyfriend to kill 41-year-old Thessaloniki woman

A 41-year-old pregnant woman whose body was found on Monday dumped in a remote part of Halkidiki, northern Greece, after going missing in nearby Thessaloniki on New Year’s Day, is believed to have been murdered by her boyfriend and a friend who helped him carry out the crime and dispose of the evidence.

Both suspects are in custody, with the partner’s friend, aged 34, having allegedly given investigators a detailed description of how what appears to have been a premeditated crime was committed. The woman’s partner, 39, has denied any involvement.

In an announcement on Tuesday, the police said that the 34-year-old confessed to investigators how he helped ambush the woman during a holiday visit by the couple to his apartment. He reportedly described how they gagged and handcuffed her, and took her to the bedroom where they stabbed her repeatedly in the neck until she died.

According to the 34-year-old’s reported confession, they then hid her body in a travel trunk that was driven out to Halkidiki in his car and dumped, and went to lengths to dispose of the evidence of their crime, including by replacing the bloody mattress on which they had killed her.

The 34-year-old’s account and the motives behind the crime are still being investigated.