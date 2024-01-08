Missing pregnant woman’s body found in trunk

The body of a 41-year-old pregnant woman was found inside a trunk in a remote area of Halkidiki, northern Greece on Monday. The woman had been missing since New Year’s Day, from Thessaloniki.

Her partner and his friend are in police custody at Thessaloniki Police Headquarters, with the latter confessing to law enforcement that the woman’s partner committed the crime.

A Special Investigations Unit is examining the friend’s vehicle, which is believed to have transported the victim’s body.