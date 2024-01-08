NEWS

Missing pregnant woman’s body found in trunk

Missing pregnant woman’s body found in trunk
File photo.

The body of a 41-year-old pregnant woman was found inside a trunk in a remote area of Halkidiki, northern Greece on Monday. The woman had been missing since New Year’s Day, from Thessaloniki. 

Her partner and his friend are in police custody at Thessaloniki Police Headquarters, with the latter confessing to law enforcement that the woman’s partner committed the crime. 

A Special Investigations Unit is examining the friend’s vehicle, which is believed to have transported the victim’s body.

Police

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Police locate wanted woman in vault inside her home
NEWS

Police locate wanted woman in vault inside her home

Probe into officer wheelie
NEWS

Probe into officer wheelie

Gov’t seeks second chance on ‘law and order’ agenda
ANALYSIS

Gov’t seeks second chance on ‘law and order’ agenda

Dozens of historically significant religious icons recovered by police
NEWS

Dozens of historically significant religious icons recovered by police

Over 1,000 arrests for traffic offenses in New Year period
NEWS

Over 1,000 arrests for traffic offenses in New Year period

Third suspect arrested over deadly car chase in Aspropyrgos
NEWS

Third suspect arrested over deadly car chase in Aspropyrgos