PM vows to accelerate reforms in meeting with cabinet

Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis on Tuesday heralded new measures to deal with rising prices on supermarket shelves and with illegal construction at his first meeting with cabinet in the new year, following a mini-reshuffle last week, stressing the need to accelerate the government’s reform agenda.

“This is a new start for the government but the goal remains the same: significant reforms aimed squarely at improving day-to-day life for every Greek woman and man,” Mitsotakis said in his opening remarks.

“We must be the first to strictly judge our performance and to constantly ensure that we pick up the pace. The coming months will be about producing results, and soon at that,” he added.

On the question of rising prices – one of the key complaints expressed by citizens in public opinion polls – the prime minister said that he and Development Minister Kostas Skrekas will be announcing a raft of specific measures on Wednesday designed to combat profiteering and curb the impact of inflation.

He also said that the draft bills heading to Parliament within the next few weeks include significant reforms on accelerating judicial procedures, allowing the operation of private universities in Greece, and allowing mail-in voting in national elections.

Another important reform that is expected to be unveiled soon concerns zoning and land usage laws, Mitsotakis said, adding that new zoning maps will be drafted for 800 municipalities across the country, with resources from the Recovery Fund.

He also heralded new measures from the Environment Ministry aimed at cracking down on unlicensed construction and violations against protected areas and natural habitats.