Snowfall closes road on Attica’s Mount Parnitha
Heavy snowfall and ice prompted traffic police to close off a section of the road leading up to Mount Parnitha, north of Athens, on Tuesday afternoon.
Cars traveling on Parnitha Avenue will only be allowed as far as the cable car station, authorities said.
The snowfall in Attica comes as a double cold spell brings storms, snowfall, gusty winds and a drop in temperature across most of the country, according to the national weather service, EMY.
Temperatures in Athens will range from 5 to 11 degrees Celsius.
In particular, the first wave is expected Tuesday and Wednesday, while the second will make its appearance on Friday and Saturday and is expected to be more severe.