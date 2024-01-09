Snowfall closes road on Attica’s Mount Parnitha

A road in Ippokrateios Politeia, north of Athens, is blanketed in snow on Wednesday, as a weather system dubbed Filippos caused temperatures in much of the country to plummet and brought heavy snowfall. In Attica, police banned trucks from using the Athens-Lamia highway from the Kalyftakis junction upwards and all cars were required to use snow chains. Vehicles were also banned from traveling beyond the cable car terminal on Mount Parnitha. Trucks of more than 3.5 tons, as well as articulated buses, were prohibited from using the Attiki Odos beltway in Athens from 10 p.m. Wednesday. Meanwhile, schools in western and central Macedonia were closed. Schools in parts of north, east and west Attica will also be closed on Thursday. (INTIME NEWS)

Heavy snowfall and ice prompted traffic police to close off a section of the road leading up to Mount Parnitha, north of Athens, on Tuesday afternoon.

Cars traveling on Parnitha Avenue will only be allowed as far as the cable car station, authorities said.

The snowfall in Attica comes as a double cold spell brings storms, snowfall, gusty winds and a drop in temperature across most of the country, according to the national weather service, EMY.

Temperatures in Athens will range from 5 to 11 degrees Celsius.

In particular, the first wave is expected Tuesday and Wednesday, while the second will make its appearance on Friday and Saturday and is expected to be more severe.