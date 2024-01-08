Back-to-school health measures amid rising infections

Students are returning to their desks Monday under strict guidelines issued by the National Organization for Public Health (EODY), amid a sharp upsurge in Covid-19 and other respiratory infections.

According to the statement, teachers, students and other staff are advised to follow basic measures:

Regular hand washing: When hands are visibly soiled (soap and water). Before and after preparing or giving a meal, eating a meal or using the toilet. Washing hands with liquid soap and water for at least 20 seconds, followed by careful drying with disposable paper towels and discarding them in the waste bins. Alternatively, the application of an alcohol-based antiseptic solution is recommended.

Good ventilation of indoor teaching areas. It is recommended that windows be opened regularly to improve ventilation.

Avoid poorly ventilated areas where people are crowded (for example, hallways, stairs, use of elevators).

Avoid concentrations of large numbers of people – maintain natural distances.

Avoid touching the face, nose, eyes and mouth and wash hands thoroughly before and afterwards.

Cough or sneeze on your elbow or on a tissue. If a tissue is used, it should be carefully discarded after a single use and followed by hand washing.

If a student has symptoms of a respiratory infection (sore throat, cough, runny nose) or has a positive laboratory test result for a respiratory pathogen such as SARS-CoV-2, influenza virus, or RSV, it is recommended that the student remain at home and limit contact with other people.

Staying at home is recommended until symptoms have resolved or improved and at least 24 hours have elapsed since the fever has completely resolved (without the use of antipyretic medication).

Meanwhile, as previously announced by Education Minister Kyriakos Pierrakakis, the absence of students from classes of up to five days, due to the infection of Covid-19, will be registered but not counted for the school year 2023-24.