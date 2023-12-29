Sharp increase in Covid-19 and flu in week before Christmas

The week before Christmas saw a sharp increase in cases of Covid-19, flu or flu-like symptoms and Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV) infections, the National Organization for Public Health (EODY) has said.

Between December 18 and 24, there was an increased spread of the SARS-CoV2 virus in the community, with hospital admissions increasing by 37%, a rise that was higher than the number of admissions in the same week of 2022.

There were also 62 deaths (with a median age of 83) from Covid-19 and 54 people were intubated in hospital.

There was an increase in flu infections, with three serious cases recorded, and RSV.

Due to the increased presence of coronavirus, EODY recommends that the public take extra precautions. It says all people over 60 and everyone with underlying health issues should be vaccinated with the latest, updated vaccines; face masks should be used in all hospitals, clinics, health centers, as well as any indoor spaces hosting-accommodating elderly people; and that everyone should be more careful with personal hygiene measures, including regularly washing one’s hands and airing indoor spaces. [AMNA]