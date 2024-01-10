Foreign Minister to visit Saudi Arabia on Thursday

Foreign Minister George Gerapetritis will visit Riyadh on Thursday, where he is scheduled to meet with his Saudi Arabian counterpart Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud.

Their conversation will focus on political and economic issues, as well as the latest developments in the Middle East, according to a statement by the Foreign Ministry.



The Greek Foreign Minister was in Yerevan on Wednesday, meeting his Armenian counterpart, Ararat Mirzoyan. In comments to press, he emphasized that the Middle East is in danger of seeing further clashes flare up in the region.



A “fair and sustainable” solution should be sought through the Security Council of the United Nations, “which will ensure the well-being of all the region’s nations.”



“The Middle East is unfortunately still going through a major crisis, which is now reaching the level of a humanitarian crisis,” Gerapetritis said.



“Greece has, from the start, stood at the side of principles and international law, with the need to open humanitarian corridors, and the need to avoid casualties among the civilian population,” he added.

