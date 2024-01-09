Gov’t MPs express disquiet over same-sex marriage

Ahead of a televised interview on Wednesday evening in which Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis is expected to open the debate on same-sex marriage and parenthood, three New Democracy MPs have expressed their basic opposition any change in the law.

Minister of State Makis Voridis, who made his opposition to same-sex marriage known last October, was asked on private broadcaster ANT1 whether there was any possibility of him changing his position.

“My views on the issue are a matter of principle, so I wouldn’t think so, but in any case, let’s hear what the prime minister has to say, given that there are many aspects to the question.”

Thanos Plevris, a deputy head of the ND parliamentary group, also confirmed his opposition to any changes relating to family law.

Framing the issue as a matter of conscience, Plevris added that even if the debate were not about child adoption by same-sex couples, he would still be in opposition to the proposal. He considers that the matter has already been resolved by the 2015 law on civil unions, and said that marriage “has to stay within the familial form that we want.”

When asked about her views on the issue, a third ND MP, Anna Karamanli said that she does not consider it to be a “priority for the public,” adding that there are “far more serious problems facing them.” She also said that she disagreed with the proposal “on principle,” and made it clear that she had also stood against the bill on civil unions.

Mitsotakis is expected to support “marriage equality” and to announce an anticipated bill giving same-sex couples the right to be joined in a civil marriage instead of just a partnership agreement, which would give same-sex couples the right to adopt children.

However, the government does not intend to legislate the right for medically assisted reproduction through a surrogate mother.

Former prime minister Antonis Samaras has also voiced his opposition, saying last November that “we must support the nuclear family, where we have parental models of both sexes.”

The Greek Orthodox Church has also slammed the proposal. The Church’s governing Holy Synod issued a 1,500-word opinion last month, stating that children are being treated as “accessories” and “companion pets” for same-sex couples.

Opinion polls suggest Greeks are evenly divided on the issue of same-sex marriage, but are opposed to extending full parental rights to gay couples.