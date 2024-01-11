Erdogan back to ‘Blue Homeland’

Turkish President Recep Tayipp Erdogan reiterated his country’s determination to defend its “Blue Homeland” from the Aegean to the Eastern Mediterranean, stressing that Ankara has not “changed its axis,” but has created its own, which he called the “axis of Turkey.”

In his speech on the 97th anniversary of the establishment of the Turkish Intelligence Services (MIT), he stated that Turkey is taking the right steps at the right time to defend the country’s interests in both the diplomatic and military sectors, without listening to anyone.

“Our support to the legitimate government of Libya, with which we have historical ties,” is one example, he said.

“The strong will to protect our ‘Blue Homeland,’ from the Aegean to the Black Sea and the Eastern Mediterranean, is also one of them,” he said.

The so-called “Blue Homeland” doctrine envisages Turkish influence over large swathes of the Mediterranean, challenging the sovereign rights of neighboring countries in the region, including Greece.

The Turkish president stressed that his country does not behave as it used to and does not think about what others say; it simply determines its policies around it.

Referring to Israel, he claimed that the latest MIT operations, which uncovered an espionage network in Turkey, were a response to Israel’s threats.

“This came as a serious surprise to Israel. Wait and see. This is the first step. You’ll get to know Turkey. You still haven’t learned it, but you are doomed to learn it,” Erdogan said.

MIT chief Ibrahim Kalin also spoke at the same event and revealed the establishment of the Turkish Intelligence Academy.

“Turkey must be strong to face the crises of the times. It must be strong to protect its friends and allies. We must act with strategic wisdom, knowing our geographical and demographic strength,” he said.