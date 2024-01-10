NEWS

Mitsotakis optimistic on F-35 approval and tackling soaring prices

Mitsotakis optimistic on F-35 approval and tackling soaring prices
[InTime News]

“We are not close to going to The Hague, but we are certainly not as far as we were a year ago,” Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis said on Wednesday about Greece’s relations with Turkey in an interview with state-run broadcaster ERT.

Among other topics, Mitsotakis discussed foreign policy and combating soaring prices.

Despite US Secretary of State’s recent visit to Greece, US approval on Greece’s potential acquisition of F-35 fighter jets is yet to be confirmed. However, Mitsotakis expressed confidence in the maturity of Greece’s request, anticipating approval from US authorities “soon,” without giving any further details on the timeframe.

“The request is absolutely mature to be approved by the United States,” he said.

Addressing concerns about the US-made F-16 fighter jets requested by Turkey, Mitsotakis said that Greek-US relations do not dictate the sale of defense equipment to another country. 

Greece-Turkey relations are in a much calmer state, he said, while acknowledging that differences, particularly regarding the Aegean and issues like the Exclusive Economic Zones (EEZ) and territorial waters, will not “be solved from one moment to the next.”

The tone of bilateral dialogue suggests a more constructive and less confrontational approach compared to previous tensions between the two countries, especially regarding cooperation on migration issues, and improvement of economic and trade relations, he continued.

Asked about soaring food prices, the prime minister attributed them on the Greek market’s “pricing game of high nominal prices and then high discounts.”

He said that his government has made tackling inflation a priority, expressing confidence in the government’s ability to navigate this complex issue. 

Mitsotakis also said the government is examining the price framework for products and services and in the telecommunications sector, in conjunction with the Competition Commission.

On Wednesday, the government announced four measures to tackle the “unfair trade” that affects prices in Greek supermarkets, including implementing a gross margin cap on infant milk. 

 

Diplomacy US Turkey Defense Inflation

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Turkey not exporting items for use in Russia war effort
NEWS

Turkey not exporting items for use in Russia war effort

Britain says it will start talks with Turkey on new free trade deal
NEWS

Britain says it will start talks with Turkey on new free trade deal

Greece to sign MoU with Korea
ECONOMY

Greece to sign MoU with Korea

Greece can be the UAE’s voice in the EU, says Gerapetritis
NEWS

Greece can be the UAE’s voice in the EU, says Gerapetritis

Greece and Saudi Arabia to withdraw World Cup bid
SOCCER

Greece and Saudi Arabia to withdraw World Cup bid

FM Gerapetritis to meet with Palestinian counterpart in Athens
NEWS

FM Gerapetritis to meet with Palestinian counterpart in Athens