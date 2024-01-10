Mitsotakis optimistic on F-35 approval and tackling soaring prices

“We are not close to going to The Hague, but we are certainly not as far as we were a year ago,” Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis said on Wednesday about Greece’s relations with Turkey in an interview with state-run broadcaster ERT.

Among other topics, Mitsotakis discussed foreign policy and combating soaring prices.

Despite US Secretary of State’s recent visit to Greece, US approval on Greece’s potential acquisition of F-35 fighter jets is yet to be confirmed. However, Mitsotakis expressed confidence in the maturity of Greece’s request, anticipating approval from US authorities “soon,” without giving any further details on the timeframe.

“The request is absolutely mature to be approved by the United States,” he said.

Addressing concerns about the US-made F-16 fighter jets requested by Turkey, Mitsotakis said that Greek-US relations do not dictate the sale of defense equipment to another country.

Greece-Turkey relations are in a much calmer state, he said, while acknowledging that differences, particularly regarding the Aegean and issues like the Exclusive Economic Zones (EEZ) and territorial waters, will not “be solved from one moment to the next.”

The tone of bilateral dialogue suggests a more constructive and less confrontational approach compared to previous tensions between the two countries, especially regarding cooperation on migration issues, and improvement of economic and trade relations, he continued.

Asked about soaring food prices, the prime minister attributed them on the Greek market’s “pricing game of high nominal prices and then high discounts.”

He said that his government has made tackling inflation a priority, expressing confidence in the government’s ability to navigate this complex issue.

Mitsotakis also said the government is examining the price framework for products and services and in the telecommunications sector, in conjunction with the Competition Commission.

On Wednesday, the government announced four measures to tackle the “unfair trade” that affects prices in Greek supermarkets, including implementing a gross margin cap on infant milk.