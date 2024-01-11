NEWS

Greece active in resolving Middle East crisis, says FM

File photo.

Discussing the consolidation of humanitarian aid delivery in Gaza and upcoming developments in the Middle East, Greek Foreign Affairs Minister George Gerapetritis met with his Saudi counterpart, Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud on Thursday in the Saudi capital.

Reflecting on his visit to Riyadh, Gerapetritis described bilateral relations with Saudi Arabia as going “exceptionally well.”

Emphasizing Greece’s commitment, he affirmed the country is “at the forefront of the spear, in terms of the diplomatic marathon, to be able to achieve a swift resolution to the major Middle East issue.” 

Gerapetritis announced plans to visit Egypt and Jordan, as well as the upcoming visit of his Palestinian counterpart to Athens.

Furthermore, the Foreign Ministers of Saudi Arabia, Egypt, and Jordan will attend the EU Foreign Affairs Council in Brussels on January 22, enhancing diplomatic collaboration.

Saudi Arabia Middle East Diplomacy

