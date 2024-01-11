Greece to discuss frigate deployment in the Red Sea

A high-ranking Hellenic Navy officer will visit the US naval base in Manama, Bahrain early next week to help plan Greece’s role in the operation Prosperity Guardian in the Red Sea.

The operation aims to protect merchant shipping from attacks by Yemen’s Houthi rebels, who have declared that any ship destined for Israel is a legitimate target.

Since Greek-owned fleet is the largest in the business, it was natural that Greece would join the international coalition to protect shipping and ensure the Suez canal remains a viable passage. Just before the end of the year, Greece announced it would send a frigate.

Greek officers say that, with its mission yet to be defined, it would take weeks before the frigate sails for the Red Sea. Will it escort ships, inspect suspect levels, intercept drones and missiles or a combination of the above?

Other countries who have announced their participation are also taking a wait-and-see stance. Some, such as France, Italy and Spain are questioning the US’ leading role in the operation.

Greek Navy leadership favors sending one of the four MEKO 200HN frigates, most likely “Hydra” and “Psarra.” But it says a prerequisite is to equip[ the frigate with two Phalanx automated gun-based close-in weapons systems to defend against incoming threats. The Navy also says it needs portable air defense weapons and an upgraded electronic warfare system.

Whenever it deploys, the ship will also carry a helicopter and a Navy SEAL unit.

So far, three US and one UK ship have deployed in the Red Sea.