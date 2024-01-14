16-year-old stabs 42-year-old on leg after nightclub feud

A 16-year-old allegedly stabbed a 42-year-old after a dispute in a nightclub in the early hours of Sunday in the city of Kalamata, southern Peloponnese.

According to state-run broadcaster ERT, after the two engaged in a dispute at a nightclub, the 16-year-old wounded the 42-year-old with a sharp object, possibly a knife, in the leg.

The injured man was transported to Kalamata General Hospital and is stable.

Police are searching for the identified 16-year-old assailant, who evaded arrest.