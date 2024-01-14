A prominent figure in the Greek ‘mafia’ executed in cold blood

In a targeted mafia-style attack in the early hours of Sunday, a 44-year-old man, who was allegedly a prominent figure in the nightlife scene, fell victim to an ambush outside his fuel station in the Athenian neighborhood of Neos Kosmos.

Previously accused of leading an extortion group, the 44-year-old, named Vangelis Z., had survived a murder attempt in 2018.

Police deem his murder pivotal to the ongoing night scene conflicts.

The assailants, riding in an SUV, approached him at the intersection of Frantzi and Ilias Iliou streets in Neos Kosmos on Sunday, firing numerous shots at his car, resulting in his fatal shooting.

The attackers’ vehicle was later found completely burnt on Athens Avenue in Chaidari, western Athens.

Police link the incident to a previous foiled plot against the 44-year-old involving a van with weapons last June.

Investigations are underway.