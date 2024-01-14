Elpidophoros’ complicated visit at Mt Athos

After the “salvo” of the Holy (Monastic) Community against the visit of Archbishop of America Elpidophoros to Mt Athos, delivered on the occasion of the baptism of children of a Greek-American same-sex couple, the monastic community is going through days of solemnity due to the Christmas holidays, which are celebrated according to the old Julian calendar.

The Holy Community does not intend, as can be seen from its announcement, to prevent Elpidophoros from entering Mount Athos – it could not practically do so. However, it explained to Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew that both it and the Holy Epistasia (executive body) refuse to officially welcome him to Karyes, the community’s administrative center, and to give him the standard honors for bishops prescribed by the canon. And this, even though Bartholomew has sent a “recommendation” to the Mt Athos leadership for the free entry and therefore the rendering of honors, of the Archbishop of America and his entourage.

Elpidophoros, however, is said to be determined to go to Mt Athos on January 18, accompanied by members of the Greek-American community. The following day, the day of Epiphany in the old calendar, he is going to attend the consecration of the waters at the Xenophontos monastery. We also know he will visit the Pantokratoros and Filotheou monasteries.

The monasteries will open their doors to host Elpidophoros. (As previously mentioned,) Bartholomew has sent a “recommendation” to the monastic community’s leadership on the free entry and, consequently, the offering of honors to the Archbishop of America.

Among the noted features of the pilgrimage is the the paradox that three monasteries will open their doors to offer accommodation to the “violator” of “orthodox traditions”, when the Holy Community has allegedly voted unanimously – “All the Representatives and Superiors of the twenty Holy Monasteries of Mount Athos” its announcement said – that he is not wanted in the “House of the Virgin Mary.”

According to sources, at the meeting attended by the abbots and representatives of the monasteries, the representatives of Xenophontos, Pantokratoros and Simonos Petras monasteries reportedly expressed reservations about the wording of the resolution, pointing out that it would be disrespectful to the Ecumenical Patriarch if they refused to welcome an Orthodox prelate into their monasteries, the more so when the community’s spiritual leader, Bartholomew, has sent a formal recommendation letter.

As for the fact that Elpidophoros will be accommodated in Filotheou, the standard-bearer of Russian influence on Athos and the permanent “residence” of former Russian Prime Minister Sergei Stepashin in Greece, sources from within the Mt Athos community noted monastery’s many glebes (income-generating annexes) in Arizona and, of course the fact that Elpidophoros is accompanied by many rich businesspeople.

If the controversial baptisms in June 2022, a rather unfortunate move on Elpidophoros’ part, had not occurred, the monastic community’s taking a public stance on the marriage of same-sex couples and the adoption of children, would hardly have made ripples outside Mt Athos.

Elpidophoros’ pilgrimage under the circumstances is awaited with interest. Following his visit to Mt Athos he will speak at the ceremony for the “Day of Remembrance of the Jews” in Thessaloniki and will and will be declared an honorary member of the Jewish Community, alongside former mayor of the city Yannis Boutaris.

The Greek Orthodox Archdiocese of America rebutted information about difficult relations with the Mt Athos monastic community in a press release.

The Archdiocese of America claims this is “targeted misinformation,” aiming at creating impressions, especially in this political juncture in Greece,” apparently referring to the backlash to the government’s plan to extend the right to civil marriage and child rearing to same-sex couples.