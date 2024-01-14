Parliament to deliberate postal voting bill on Monday

The legislation on postal voting will be discussed in parliament on Monday, as announced by Interior Minister Niki Kerameus on Sunday.

Speaking on SKAI TV, Kerameus outlined the process, detailing the envelopes and ballots, assuring citizens that the postal voting process is secure.

The request for postal voting will be made through the respective platform on gov.gr, which requires the voter’s Taxisnet credentials to log in. The intention to submit a postal vote must be declared at least 40 days before the election day through the online platform.

After the declaration of intent, a confirmation SMS will be sent to the voter’s mobile phone, allowing them to electronically monitor the ballot envelope until it is delivered to their address.

The voter must correctly complete, seal and return the envelope to the appropriate Greek authorities before June 8, the day before the European Elections.